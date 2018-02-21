Fall River Mayor in support of new Durfee High

By: Chloe Leshner

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) -- The mayor of Fall River is getting behind plans for a new $263 million Durfee High School. He says the damage from the pipe that burst there last month is just the tip of the iceberg and a band–aid won't be enough to fix the school.

Tax payers will ultimately determine the fate of Durfee High when they vote on March 6, deciding whether or not they want the city to put nearly $100 million into the rebuild.

"You can see the floor is cracked here, with duct tape," says Durfee High School sophomore Julia Kelly.

She's pointing out some of the obstacles they face day in and day out.

"My teacher carries all of his stuff in a little cart. Papers, books, whatever he can carry but he can't take [lab equipment] with us. My class is deprived of learning through doing labs," Kelly says.

The science wing is off limits after a pipe burst back in January, but some of the problems stem from the way the school was built. For example, classrooms, not separated by walls, teachers are making do with things like filing cabinets.



"It's taking away from my education by being distracted from the other kids who are a little bit louder," says Giovanna Grizotte.

Students, along with school and city officials, hopeful that tax payers will vote yes to a new Durfee High.



"We feel strongly that this building can no longer support the needs of the children in this city," says Superintendent Matthew Malone.

The financial plan they've put together would allow the city to absorb some of the cost in the annual budget leaving tax payers with a bill of $58.5 million, about $115 a year for the next 7 years until the city can absorb the debt. The state will be reimbursing nearly 63% of the cost.

Mayor Correia says that's a deal too good to pass up.



"If you don't use this opportunity today, it's going to end up costing the tax payers in Fall River much, much, much more down the road," says Mayor Correia.

If passed, utility work will begin late fall with plans to have the building open in September of 2021.

