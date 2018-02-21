Police: Suspect wanted for deserting frozen turtle turns himself in

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — A man wanted for abusing his turtle by leaving its tank to freeze over has been arrested.

Luis Rosa, 24, turned himself in around 8:00 a.m., Coventry Police said in a press release.

Police were on the hunt for Rosa after officers found a fish tank that was frozen solid, containing a turtle encased in ice back on February 7th.

The turtle, lovingly named ‘Elsa,’ after the Disney movie ‘Frozen’, and the unfortunate circumstance she was found in, continues to recover at a local aquarium.

Following his arrest, Rosa was arraigned at Kent County Courthouse, and released on $5,000 personal recognizance.

Coventry Police noted they “would also like the public to know that “Ana” the dog is currently up for adoption. Ana is a 10 month-old small mix-breed female hound. Ana is a healthy, friendly dog who is up to date on all of her shots.”

Anyone interested in adoption is asked to call Coventry Animal Control at: 401-822-9106, or asked stop by the Coventry Animal Control Facility on Flat River Road between 9:00am and 3:00pm.

©WLNE-TV/ABC6 2018