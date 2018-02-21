Hazing investigation bars swim team from competition

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Brown University is barring its men’s varsity swim team from competing in the ivy league championships while it investigates hazing allegations against the team.

The team was supposed to compete in the championships beginning on Wednesday.

Back in October, the Brown Daily Herald reported the team took pictures of new members drinking excessively and smashing liquor bottles against a statue on campus.

Pictures also showed team members stripped down to their underwear in front of the Van Wickle gates.

The captains allegedly told all new members to deny any hazing.

The statement, as well as the timeline of events regarding this incident can be read here.

©WLNE-TV/ABC6 2018