Rhode Island Tall Ship Back In Action After Accident

By: Tim Studebaker

Facebook: @TStudebakerABC6

Twitter: @TStudebakerABC6

Email: tstudebaker@abc6.com

QUONSET, R.I. – Rhode Island's tall ship, the Oliver Hazard Perry is back where it belongs, out on the open ocean, months after an accident in Newport Harbor. With the accident behind them, the crew is focusing on their mission to teach.

The crew of the tall ship is excited for their first voyage since that October accident.

Oliver Hazard Perry Rhode Island’s Executive Director Jessica Wurzbacher says, “It's good to have the ship out there. Good to have trainees on board. The crew are super excited to get going.”

It's been four months since the tall ship has been out on the water. In October, it lost power and hit several boats in the marina before grounding in Perrotti Park.

Now, the repairs have been made, and the ship is back on the water, ready to serve her purpose as an educational vessel.

Oliver Hazard Perry’s Captain Tony Arrow says, “We have cadets on from the Mid-Atlantic Maritime Academy that are getting their first practical experience in the nautical field.”

The program is giving those students a chance at an entry level position in the marine industry.

Arrow says, “The idea is that it's a full immersion into the experience, and that's really a great way to learn about what it's about and become part of the community that's on board the ship.”

They're headed for South Carolina, Florida, and eventually through the Gulf of Mexico to Texas for a tall ship festival.

Wurzbacher says, “It will be great to have OHP down in a new area of the country that she's not been before.”

A few Rhode Islanders stopped by to see her off, happy she’s back in action.

Joyce Cushman of Wickford says, “It's just a magnificent, beautiful ship.”

The Cushmans even got a tour of the ship.

Dan Cushman of Wickford says, “That was a delight, a delight. They're just so polite, so knowledgeable.”

The Oliver Hazard Perry will be back in New England this summer for more learning programs.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018