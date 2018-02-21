Cranston Police seek porch thief - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Cranston Police seek porch thief

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy of the Cranston Police Department Courtesy of the Cranston Police Department

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Police are seeking help identifying a man who snagged several packages from a Cranston porch. 

According to a post on the Cranston Police Facebook page, a man was seen over a RING doorbell monitoring system, stealing packages worth around $2500.00, from a home on Cottage Street. 

The theft occurred on February 16th. 

The full post can be read here.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact the Cranston Police Department at: 401-942-2211, and ask for Detective John Ryan. 

©WLNE-TV/ABC6 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.