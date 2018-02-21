Cranston Police seek porch thief

By: News Staff

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Police are seeking help identifying a man who snagged several packages from a Cranston porch.

According to a post on the Cranston Police Facebook page, a man was seen over a RING doorbell monitoring system, stealing packages worth around $2500.00, from a home on Cottage Street.

The theft occurred on February 16th.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact the Cranston Police Department at: 401-942-2211, and ask for Detective John Ryan.

