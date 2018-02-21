Three elderly Massachusetts residents killed in NY rollover

By: Rachael Perry

VERONA, N.Y. (WLNE) — Police are investigating a crash that killed three people from Massachusetts.

New York State Police responded to a crash on the New York State Thruway, around 10:30 a.m., Wednesday morning.

The single car crash claimed the lives of 81-year-old Maria Braga, of Fall River, 73-year-old David M. Botelho, of Westport, and 72-year-old Isabel Botelho, also from Westport.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle lost control and rolled over near mile marker 256,” said New York State Police.

The driver, identified as 81-year-old Joao Braga, 81 of Fall River, was taken to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse for treatment.

Mile marker 256 is in the town of Verona, part of Oneida County.

No further information is available at this time.

