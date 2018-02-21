Three elderly Massachusetts residents killed in NY rollover - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Three elderly Massachusetts residents killed in NY rollover

Posted: Updated:

By: Rachael Perry

Email: rperry@abc6.com

Twitter: @RachaelABC6

VERONA, N.Y. (WLNE) — Police are investigating a crash that killed three people from Massachusetts.

New York State Police responded to a crash on the New York State Thruway, around 10:30 a.m., Wednesday morning.

The single car crash claimed the lives of 81-year-old Maria Braga, of Fall River, 73-year-old David M. Botelho, of Westport, and 72-year-old Isabel Botelho, also from Westport.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle lost control and rolled over near mile marker 256,” said New York State Police.

The driver, identified as 81-year-old Joao Braga, 81 of Fall River, was taken to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse for treatment.

Mile marker 256 is in the town of Verona, part of Oneida County.

No further information is available at this time.

©WLNE-TV/ABC6 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.