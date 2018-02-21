Gas leak in Warwick has crews scratching their heads

By: Rachael Perry

Email: rperry@abc6.com

Twitter: @RachaelABC6

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A bizarre gas leak in a residential neighborhood has authorities scratching their heads.

Crews from Warwick Police and Fire Departments, as well as National Grid responded to Killey Ave around 8:33 p.m., for the report of a gas leak in the middle of the road. But when they got there, they found something unexpected.

There was a small open flame in the middle of the road.

"It looks almost like the flame of a candle. National Grid said they've never seen anything like it before," said Lt. Michael Lima with the Warwick Police Department.

Killey Ave is closed for 300 yards in either direction while crews work to contain the leak and put out the flame.

No further information is available at this time.

©WLNE-TV/ABC6 2018