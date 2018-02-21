Gas leak in Warwick has crews scratching their heads - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Gas leak in Warwick has crews scratching their heads

Posted: Updated:

By: Rachael Perry

Email: rperry@abc6.com

Twitter: @RachaelABC6

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A bizarre gas leak in a residential neighborhood has authorities scratching their heads. 

Crews from Warwick Police and Fire Departments, as well as National Grid responded to Killey Ave around 8:33 p.m., for the report of a gas leak in the middle of the road. But when they got there, they found something unexpected. 

There was a small open flame in the middle of the road. 

"It looks almost like the flame of a candle. National Grid said they've never seen anything like it before," said Lt. Michael Lima with the Warwick Police Department. 

Killey Ave is closed for 300 yards in either direction while crews work to contain the leak and put out the flame. 

No further information is available at this time. 

©WLNE-TV/ABC6 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.