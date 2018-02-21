Warwick Police investigating serious hit-and-run - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Warwick Police investigating serious hit-and-run

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Police are investigating a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian seriously injured Wednesday night. 

According to the Warwick Police Department, the victim was struck on Post Road just before 9:00 p.m., and rushed to Rhode Island Hospital. 

The driver fled the area immediately after the crash, police noted.

Warwick Police said at 9:40 p.m, that a crash reconstruction team was assessing the scene. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

ABC6 News reporter John Krinjak will have the latest details on ABC6 News at 11. 

©WLNE-TV/ABC6 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.