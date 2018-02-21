Warwick Police investigating serious hit-and-run

By: News Staff

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Police are investigating a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian seriously injured Wednesday night.

According to the Warwick Police Department, the victim was struck on Post Road just before 9:00 p.m., and rushed to Rhode Island Hospital.

The driver fled the area immediately after the crash, police noted.

Warwick Police said at 9:40 p.m, that a crash reconstruction team was assessing the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

