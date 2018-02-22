PC-Seton Hall Postponed Due To Moisture On Court - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

PC-Seton Hall Postponed Due To Moisture On Court

        PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - The Seton Hall men's basketball game against Providence was suspended with 13:03 left in the second half on Wednesday night because of moisture on the Dunkin' Donuts Center court creating unsafe playing conditions.

        The game will resume Thursday at noon EST at Alumni Hall on the Providence campus.

        Myles Powell scored his 16th point for a 65-44 Seton Hall lead and Providence's Alpha Diallo replied with a 3 when the game was called after multiple players had slipped on the court.

        The Dunkin' Donuts Center doubles as an ice hockey rink.  

