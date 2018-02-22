Providence school locked down after reports of possible intruder - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Providence school locked down after reports of possible intruder

Posted: Updated:

By News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – A Providence elementary school was briefly placed on lockdown Thursday morning as Police investigated reports of a stranger in the building.

Providence Police said officers responded to Carl G. Lauro Elementary school shortly after 10:30 a.m. Thursday for reports of an unknown adult female inside the school building who was not wearing a visitor’s badge.

Police said that as per school protocol and out of an abundance of caution the building was placed on lockdown.

Police officers along with school administrators conducted a thorough search of the building to no avail.

A representative from Providence Schools confirmed that by 11:45 a.m. the lockdown had been lifted, and that there was no immediate threat to any students or school staff.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.