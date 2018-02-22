Providence school locked down after reports of possible intruder

By News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – A Providence elementary school was briefly placed on lockdown Thursday morning as Police investigated reports of a stranger in the building.

Providence Police said officers responded to Carl G. Lauro Elementary school shortly after 10:30 a.m. Thursday for reports of an unknown adult female inside the school building who was not wearing a visitor’s badge.

Police said that as per school protocol and out of an abundance of caution the building was placed on lockdown.

Police officers along with school administrators conducted a thorough search of the building to no avail.

A representative from Providence Schools confirmed that by 11:45 a.m. the lockdown had been lifted, and that there was no immediate threat to any students or school staff.

