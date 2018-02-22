Sen. Kettle plans to resign amidst threat of expulsion, extortio - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Sen. Kettle plans to resign amidst threat of expulsion, extortion charges

Posted: Updated:
Senator Nicholas Kettle Senator Nicholas Kettle

By News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – State Senator Nick Kettle announced plans to resign Thursday, a day after Senate President Dominick Ruggiero submitted a resolution to expel him from the legislature.

Kettle, 27, of Coventry, was arrested Friday, February 16th and charged with one count of video voyeurism and two charges of extortion, the charges alleging that Kettle extorted a former State House intern for sex.

Kettle denied these charges.

In a letter obtained by ABC6 News Kettle said he is extremely disappointed by senate leadership on both sides of the aisle, saying that the Senate President and Minority leader don’t seem to understand the importance of due process.

A source close to the case told ABC6 Kettle’s attorney will formally submit this letter Thursday afternoon, making Kettle’s resignation official.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.