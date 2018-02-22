Sen. Kettle plans to resign amidst threat of expulsion, extortion charges

By News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – State Senator Nick Kettle announced plans to resign Thursday, a day after Senate President Dominick Ruggiero submitted a resolution to expel him from the legislature.

Kettle, 27, of Coventry, was arrested Friday, February 16th and charged with one count of video voyeurism and two charges of extortion, the charges alleging that Kettle extorted a former State House intern for sex.

Kettle denied these charges.

In a letter obtained by ABC6 News Kettle said he is extremely disappointed by senate leadership on both sides of the aisle, saying that the Senate President and Minority leader don’t seem to understand the importance of due process.

A source close to the case told ABC6 Kettle’s attorney will formally submit this letter Thursday afternoon, making Kettle’s resignation official.

