Delayed Dissapointment: Friars Lose Postponed Game to Seton Hall

The Providence men’s basketball was defeated by Seton Hall, 89-77, on Thursday afternoon at Alumni Hall.

The game was a resumption of Wednesday night’s game between the two sides that was suspended at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center with 13:03 remaining due to slippery floor conditions.

It was the first BIG EAST game ever played at Alumni Hall.

Friars’ senior point guard Kyron Cartwright (Compton, Calif.) scored his 1,000thcareer point with 7:51 scoring on a layup. He finished the game with 1,006. He is the 49th player in program history to reach the 1,000 point plateau.

Cartwright led the Friars with 25 points.

Providence (17-11, 8-7) trailed 56-47 when the game resumed play, but came out with renewed energy.

Consecutive baskets by Cartwright and a two handed break away slam by Rodney Bullock (Hampton, Va.) trimmed the deficit to 59-55.

Moments later, Cartwright drilled a three pointer off a high ball screen to pull Providence to within 59-58 with 8:50 left.

Seton Hall responded to the Friars burst with a 12-3 run capped off by a three-point play from Khadeen Carrington to go up 10 with six minutes to play.

The Pirates remained up double figures, 76-66, with 2:51 left but a three-pointer from senior Jalen Lindsey (Murfreesboro, Tenn.) and a layup by Maliek White (Richmond, Va.) cut the lead to 77-71.

Cartington, however, scored four points over the next 35 seconds to give the Pirates back their 10-point lead with just 1:25 to play.

The Friars were within five, 39-34, to begin the second half, but a pair of three-pointers from Powell increased the Pirates lead up to nine.

A pair of Cartwright free throws and a Bullock trey pulled the Friars within four but Angel Delgado answered back with a pair of layups to put Seton Hall up 49-42 with 14:46 left.

The Pirates stretched their lead up to 12 as Myles Powell scored six straight points before Diallo connected on a three pointers to trim the deficit to 56-47 before the stoppage in play.

Seton Hall started off hot from the field, hitting 4-of-8 from the floor.

The Friars answered, however, with an equally sizzling start shooting 7-of-14 through the opening eight minutes.

Diallo scored seven points over the first 10 minutes to help give the Friars a 22-19 lead at the under eight media timeout.

Out of the timeout, the Pirates caught fire from beyond the arc with Carrington and Desi Rodriguez knocking down consecutive three-pointers to put the Pirates up 25-22 with 6:08 left in the first half.

Isaiah Jackson (Gainesville, Fla.) tried to keep the Friars right on the Pirates’ heels with a three-pointer of his own, and four Nate Watson points kept Providence within 33-29 with 2:09 left in the half.

Seton Hall’s first half advantage got as large as eight on two baskets by Carrington around one from Delgado, but just before the buzzer Cartwright converted a three-point play to pull the Friars within 39-35 at the half.

Next up the Friars travel to Georgetown to take on the Hoyas on Saturday, February 24 with tipoff scheduled for 12:00 p.m. on CBS Sports Net.