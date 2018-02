Future Hockey Hall of Famer Jarome Iginla was spotted at Providence Bruins practice Tuesday by the Providence Journal's Mark Divver.



Iginla was on hand for a second (and likely final) day of workouts Thursday.



Reports say there is no contract agreement or deal in place between Iginla and the Bruins organization.



It was Iginla's first full hockey workout with a team since having hip surgery last season, while he was playing with the Los Angeles Kings.