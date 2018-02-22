State Police, AG help fund a statewide youth recovery center

By: Chloe Leshner

PROVIDENCE (WLNE) -- Rhode Island is one of the worst states in the nation when it comes to teen substance abuse. That's part of the driving force behind a first-of-its-kind recovery center opening up in the state, geared solely toward young people.

The center's start-up money is coming from a unique place, funded in part with restitution money paid by a drug dealer caught running an illegal marijuana growing operation.

Rhode Island teens fresh out of residential addiction treatments now have a place to go to stay on track.

"Our programming here basically is going to provide a safe and sober space for young people who are in recovery so they can not only grow in their recovery, but in their lives in general," says David Martins, the manager of the Jim Gillen Anchor Youth Recovery Center.

It's the first center of its kind in the state, providing after school and weekend programs to teens in recovery.

"The Youth Recovery Community Center is going to play the biggest role because until now, there were no recovery centers where they had this type of availability," says Attorney General Peter Kilmartin.

Rhode Island has one of the highest rates of drug and alcohol use in teens, marijuana use often leading them to harder drugs.

"For a lot of folks it does begin with something as simple as drugs and alcohol, really lighting that flame of addiction unfortunately," says Martins.

State Police and the Attorney General's Office thinking outside of the box to give the center a boost in funding. They rarely seek restitution in drug cases but when they busted a huge marijuana operation last fall, they took advantage.

"He's helping victims, victims of substance abuse, in many cases because of illegal drug trafficking," says Colonel Ann Assumpico with RISP.

"They say crime doesn't pay, and it doesn't pay. But today thankfully it paid $50,000 to this program and that's important," says Kilmartin.

The center will provide access to recovery coaches ranging in age. Studies show recovering addicts who work with people closer to their own age have better outcomes.

