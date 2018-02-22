Police seek thieves with a taste for Newport cigarettes

By: News Staff

FALL RIVER, M.A. (WLNE) — Police are seeking two suspects that have an eye for packs of Newports.

Around 8:00 p.m., Wednesday night, Fall River Police responded to Stop & Save Convenience on Robeson Street for the report of an armed robbery.

But when officers got there, they learned one of the suspects used ‘pepper’ spray on the clerk and stole cigarettes.

“No money was obtained during the commission of the crime,” said Fall River Police.

Both suspects were captured on video surveillance. The first is described as a black male, between the ages of 19-21, 5'7-5'9 with a thin build, and a small amount of facial hair on his chin.

He was seen wearing black pants, a black jacket, with grey Patriots hoodie, a red and blue flat brim cap, and black Nike Jordan style sneakers with white soles and red laces. This suspect ‘pepper’ sprayed the clerk, police said.

The second suspect, that is believed to the lookout, was described as a black male, also with a thin build, around 19-21 years-old, 6'- 6'1, and was seen wearing black hoodie, grey sweatpants, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fall River Police Department at: 508-676-8511 and ask for Detective Larry Ferreira of the FRPD Major Crimes Division

Anonymous TIPS can be sent through their TIP line @508- 672-TIPS and also on Facebook Messenger.

