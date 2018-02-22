Providence Police continue to target vehicles operating illegally on city streets

By Sam Vaccaro

Email: svaccaro@abc6.com

Twitter: @VaccaroABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Police are continuing to crack down on illegal recreational vehicles operating on the streets of Providence.

On Wednesday Providence Police officers observed more than a dozen recreational vehicles driving erratically and unpredictably on Manton Avenue around 5:40 p.m.. Police say the vehicles drove at high speeds, alarming other drivers.

Police say one driver, later identified as Ruddy Rodriguez, 25, of Providence, taunted officers while driving recklessly on and off the sidewalk, causing pedestrians to move out of the way for safety.

While eluding police, Rodriguez’s vehicle collided with a large potted plant and traffic control box on the sidewalk on Atwells Avenue outside of Venda Ravioli.

Rodriguez was immediately apprehended by Providence Police and held until the next session of 6th District Court.

Rodriguez faces the following charges:

Reckless Driving

Eluding an Officer

2 counts of Malicious Mischief/Property Damage

That same evening around 5:20 p.m. Providence Police observe a motorcyclist driving without registration plates in the area of 269 Valley Street.

Police say the driver, Justin Ziobrowski, 32, of Providence was stopped and questioned by officers, and stated that his motorcycle was not registered.

Ziobrowski was issued a Rhode Island Traffic Tribunal Summons for Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle with a March 24th court date, as well as a Providence Municipal Court Summons for Operation of an ATV on a Public Roadway with a court date set for April 3rd.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018