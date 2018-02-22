RI police chiefs urging legislators to pass 'red flag' law

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island police chiefs are calling on state legislators to approve a so-called "red flag" law that would prevent people from having guns if they are deemed a danger to themselves or others.

The Rhode Island Police Chiefs Association voted unanimously Tuesday in the wake of the Florida school shooting to ask the General Assembly to pass the law.

The law would require people to surrender their firearms and prohibit them from buying new ones, if a judge determines they pose an imminent danger. A court hearing would have to be held within 21 days, and the order could be extended after that.

The state already has a law that allows authorities to take away people's guns in domestic violence cases.

Five states currently have "red flag laws."