Attleboro woman shocked when metal crashes through her windshield

Attleboro woman shocked when metal crashes through her windshield

By: News Staff

WEST BRIDGEWATER, M.A. (WLNE) — An Attleboro woman got quite a surprise Thursday morning when a piece of metal flew through her windshield. 

According to Massachusetts State Police, a 26-year-old woman from Attleboro suffered minor injuries when a piece of metal pierced the glass of her windshield when she was driving on Rt. 24 North just before 7:30 a.m. 

The Attleboro was hit in the shoulder.

 The metal was lying in the road, and a car hit it,  causing it to soar into the air and eventually hitting the victim's Kia Sportage. 

No further information is available at this time.

