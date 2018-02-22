Attleboro woman shocked when metal crashes through her windshield

By: News Staff

WEST BRIDGEWATER, M.A. (WLNE) — An Attleboro woman got quite a surprise Thursday morning when a piece of metal flew through her windshield.

According to Massachusetts State Police, a 26-year-old woman from Attleboro suffered minor injuries when a piece of metal pierced the glass of her windshield when she was driving on Rt. 24 North just before 7:30 a.m.

The Attleboro was hit in the shoulder.

The metal was lying in the road, and a car hit it, causing it to soar into the air and eventually hitting the victim's Kia Sportage.

No further information is available at this time.

