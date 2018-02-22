Fundraiser helps Coventry family torn apart by deadly fire

By John Krinjak

Email: jkrinjak@abc6.com

Twitter: @johnkrinjakABC6

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) -- It was a busy Thursday night at the Applebee's in Coventry. An all-day "Dining to Donate event raised money for the Lorenzen family, which was torn apart by a deadly fire.

"It's so great. I don't even know what to say about it. It's a little overwhelming, the support that I've been getting. It means a lot to us," said Kellie Lorenzen, mother of 4-year-old Michael Lorenzen, who died in the fire along with his father, 47-year-old Edward Lorenzen.

It's been nearly four weeks since flames tore through their Colonial Road home last month.

Two other children, 13-year-old Zacheri and two-year-old Penny, managed to make it out.

Their mother Kellie is now raising them by herself.

"As soon as the news story came out, I immediately called her and let her know that I wanted to put one on if that was okay with her, that I'd take care of all the details," said Applebee's manager Lorien Baker.

15% of every bill Thursday went to the family. Teachers, former classmates, teammates, even strangers turned out to lend a hand.

"We tried to get as many people as we could to help gather the money for this family that's going through obviously a hard time," said Daniel Rice, a member of the Exeter-West Greenwich basketball team.

"Knowing how much people care and knowing how much Michael meant to people, they still recognize what a bright light he was wherever he went. That means a lot to me to hear that, and to know," said Kellie Lorenzen.

This isn't the only way the community has stepped up. A "food train" brings hot meals to the family each night. . There's even been a fundraiser for the Johnston-based autism project, which provided help to Michael.

"I mean stunning is a great word for it, because it's just so overwhelmingly good and joyful. It's such a tragedy but there's so much community and love that's come out of it," said family friend Jessamy Lebeau.

A YouCaring page has been set up to help the family, as well as an educational fund for Zacheri and Penny.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018