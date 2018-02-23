CES Boxing Weighs In For Friday Night Card At Twin River Casino

CES Press Release

Thursday's press conference / weigh-in is the final scheduled media event prior to CES Boxing's Friday, Feb. 23rd, 2018 fight card at Twin River Casino. The official start time Friday is 7 p.m. ET. Doors open at 6. The free FIGHTNIGHT LIVE stream on Facebook begins at 8.

Thursday's weigh-in is open to the public. Ray Oliveira Jr. (9-1, 1 KO) of New Bedford, Mass., faces New Haven, Conn., veteran Edwin Soto (11-2-2, 4 KOs) in the eight-round main event for the vacant World Boxing Union (WBU) Canadian-American-Mexican Super Welterweight Title.

The Feb. 23rd card also features the return of longtime fan-favorite "Mr. Providence" Vladine Biosse (15-7-3, 7 KOs), who fights for the first time in a year and a half when he faces Atlantic City, N.J., super middleweight Antowyan Aikens (11-4-1, 1 KO) in a six-round special attraction. Hard-hitting Sicilian heavyweight Juiseppe Cusumano (13-1, 11 KOs) stars in the six-round co-feature in his toughest test to date against Pittsburgh's Fred Latham (9-1-2, 5 KOs).

Undefeated prospect Jamaine Ortiz (7-0, 4 KOs) of Worcester, Mass., faces Laredo, Tex., veteran Victor Rosas (9-7, 3 KOs) in a six-round lightweight bout and junior welterweight Anthony Marsella Jr. (7-0, 4 KOs) of Providence returns for his seventh consecutive fight at Twin River in a six-round bout against Cancun, Mexico native Israel Villela (6-8, 2 KOs).

Regional rivalries highlight the preliminary card, starting with Johnston, R.I., junior welterweight Nicky DeQuattro (2-0, 1 KO) making his Twin River debut in a four-round bout against Carlos Galindo (0-0) of Lima, Peru. Providence lightweight Michael Valentin (3-0, 1 KO) puts his unbeaten record on the line against Demetrius Wilson (2-4) of St. Louis, Mo., and Springfield, Mass., welterweight Miguel Ortiz (2-1, 1 KO) faces Wilson Mascarenhas of New Bedford, both in four-round bouts. Providence featherweight Ricky Delossantos (3-0) aims for his fourth consecutive win in a four-round bout against New Bedford's Efren Nunez (0-1). Taunton, Mass., native Marqus Bates (2-2, 2 KOs) battles welterweight Latorie Woodberry (1-5) of Roanoke, Va., in a four-round bout.

The entire fight card is dedicated to the memory of super bantamweight Luis Rosa Jr. of New Haven, who passed away tragically on Jan. 14th. Rosa Jr. will be inducted into the CES Ring of Honor.

