North Attleboro police investigating fatal accident

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — North Attleboro police are investigating a fatal accident Friday morning.

The accident happened on Mendon Road at approximately 12 a.m. Friday.

North Attleboro police say the driver of a truck was killed when he lost control and hit a utility pole. They also say no one else was in the truck and no other vehicles were involved.

