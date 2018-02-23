North Attleboro police investigating fatal accident - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

North Attleboro police investigating fatal accident

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — North Attleboro police are investigating a fatal accident Friday morning.

The accident happened on Mendon Road at approximately 12 a.m. Friday.

North Attleboro police say the driver of a truck was killed when he lost control and hit a utility pole. They also say no one else was in the truck and no other vehicles were involved.

ABC6 News will update the story once more information becomes available.

