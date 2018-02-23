New Bedford woman dies in car crash in Mattapoisett - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

New Bedford woman dies in car crash in Mattapoisett

Posted: Updated:

By: Anthony Vega

Email: avega@abc6.com

Twitter: @avegaABC6

MATTAPOISETT, Mass. (WLNE) — A New Bedford woman died after police say she lost control of her car and struck a tree.

Massachusetts State Police say the accident happened on 1-95 in Mattapoisett near Exit 19 at approximately 8:00 a.m. Friday.

The driver of the 2006 Mazda car, a 44-year-old New Bedford woman, was determined to be dead at the scene.

Police are looking into what caused the New Bedford woman to go off the road.

The accident is still under investigation.

©WLNE-TV/ ABC6 2018

