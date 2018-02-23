Local teachers react to President Trump's suggestion to arm teachers

By: Chloe Leshner

Carrying in the classroom. President Trump suggesting that there would be less school shootings if teachers were trained to carry concealed weapons. That proposal is getting mixed reviews and so far, local teachers say: absolutely not. The President of the Providence Teachers Union says that's not a realistic solution, but a knee jerk reaction to last week's tragedy in Florida.

"I've talked to hundreds of teachers over the past few days, even ones who were in the military and own guns themselves for recreational purposes, sport shooting, etc., who don't any part of this," says Maribeth Calabro, President of the Providence Teachers Union.

President Trump is suggesting that teachers who get the training, could even receive bonuses.

"There are too many instances of things that could go wrong with teachers carrying guns than things that could go right with teachers carrying guns. I think it's a very reckless statement to make," says Calabro.

In Cranston, the City Council has plans to increase school security but the Council President says those plans don't include arming teachers.

"We do not want to create a teacher police force, teachers have a hard enough job teaching our students," says Mike Farina.

They're looking into getting additional school resource officers and securing buildings with metal detectors.

In Providence, teachers would also like to see changes made to better secure the school buildings.

"It's going to be an investment but I'd rather see an investment in that than an investment in a 9 millimeter for a teacher," says Calabro.

She adds that teachers need to be armed with more support and better training in how to recognize troubling changes in student behavior.

