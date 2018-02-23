Rhode Island plan to increase number of college grads

By: The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Gov. Gina Raimondo has announced a plan to increase the number of college-educated Rhode Islanders.

Raimondo announced the state-wide initiative Thursday. The Democrat hopes to increase the number of Rhode Island residents who have a post-secondary degree or credential from 47 percent to 70 percent by 2025.

Raimondo says the state will help with the skills needed for ``high-demand'' jobs that pay well. Raimondo says residents without a college degree are twice as likely to be unemployed.

Post-secondary Commissioner Brenda Dann-Messier believes the goal is realistic. Dann-Messier isn't sure how much the plan will cost but she says it includes partnerships.

The initiative recommends involves creating a pathway to post-secondary education, strengthening investments in retention, expanding access and establishing a collective ownership of the education goal.

