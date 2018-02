By: News Staff

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — Crews have confirmed two people were hit by a car early Friday evening.

According to the Smithfield Fire Department, personnel were responding to Douglas Pike near the Alpine Motel around 6:00 p.m.

The conditions of the two who were hit is unknown at this time.

