Woman suffers head injury in Providence pedestrian strike

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A woman was rushed to the hospital after she was hit by a car Friday night, said officials from the Providence Fire Department.

ABC6 News learned a woman was found unresponsive with a head injury when crews arrived on Smithfield Ave near Burger King around 6:00 p.m.

One lane of traffic was shut down as accident reconstruction crews worked at the scene.

There is no word on if the driver of the car that hit the victim will be facing any charges.

As of 8:20 p.m., the scene was still active.

No further information is available at this time.

