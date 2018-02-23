R.I. bill aims to disarm would-be shooters

By John Krinjak

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) -- Rhode Island is looking to stop would-be shooters by taking away their guns.

House Speaker Nick Mattiello and Rep. Dennis Canario introduced the "Red Flag" bill on Smith Hill Friday.

"In Florida all the signs were there, so if there was a red flag order, that would have put the tools in place where people would have paid attention more and would have recognized, hey wait a minute, we have a person here who's dangerous," said Mattiello.

If a person is deemed dangerous by law enforcement, the law would give judges the authority to issue an order to take their guns away for a year.

That decision would be based on issues such as mental health, criminal history, or dangerous behavior with a gun.

"I think most people realize that behavioral health issues are the core of these tragedies, so this helps us identify the problems and when they're identified, to give police the tools to take guns away from dangerous people," said Mattiello.

It would be up to the public to alert authorities about people who show warning signs.

"We're looking to find practical solutions, real solutions to protect our children, and I think this will be a real practical way to protect our children, and really get to the heart of the problem," said Mattiello.

The Rhode Island Police Chiefs Association has voiced their support for the "Red Flag" bill.

Speaker Mattiello tells me the NRA opposes the measure.

