Driver charged with DUI after driving pickup truck into river

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) – The driver of a pickup truck that drove into the Providence River near the Rhode Island Yacht Club late Friday night has been charged with a DUI.

Cranston Police say that Tom Moitoso, 42, of Taunton, drove his truck in reverse over an embankment at the Rhode Island Yacht club and into the river around 11:45 p.m. Friday.

Moitoso was out of his car before police arrived on scene.

Cranston Police charged Moitoso with Driving Under the Influence, 2nd Offense, B.A.C. Unknown and Refusal to Submit to Chemical Test and was summoned to appear in court on March 8th.

Moitoso was transported to Rhode Island Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

