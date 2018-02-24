Blackstone Fire Department recognized for ice rescue

By: Chloe Leshner

BLACKSTONE, Mass. (WLNE) -- A local firefighter is being recognized after saving a dog stranded on an icy pond. It was that firefighter's first water rescue and he tells ABC 6 News he never expected it would get this much attention.

Blackstone firefighter and paramedic Sam Blake says he was simply doing what he's trained to do when he got called to an ice rescue.

"I got out to the ice and started to break my way through the ice because it was too soft to climb up on or crawl on so I just had to keep breaking it with my knees as I was walking, like kneeling up on to it and breaking it and breaking it and breaking it," says Blake.

He's been with the department for 12 years and this was his first ice rescue. Anxiously waiting to get back on solid ground was Rosie, a black lab.

"She was very cold, very wet but I was able to reach out and touch her and stroke her head a bit and then I think she realized I was there to help and I picked her up," he says.

Getting back to land was difficult carrying 60 pound Rosie but Blake was able to float as crews pulled them in.

"I was just happy that she was friendly. She was a good dog she was pretty happy to get off the ice," he says.

The rescue even catching the attention of the animal activist organization PETA. Blake and the rest of the crew have been given the Compassionate Fire Department Award.

Blake says he didn't expect all of the attention.

"I'm surprised by the accolades, yes," says Blake.

Rosie was not injured and ran right back to her house once she was rescued.

With the weather getting warmer, the department is warning people to stay off the ice.

