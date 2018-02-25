Warwick Police arrest suspect in serious hit-and-run - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) – Warwick Police said an arrest has been made in connection to Wednesday’s hit-and-run that left a Warwick man seriously injured.

Eduardo Amaral, 31, was struck 840 Post Road just before 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, and rushed to Rhode Island Hospital, where he remained in stable condition as of Saturday morning.

With help from the Coventry and West Warwick Police Departments, Warwick Police were able to locate and seize the suspect vehicle at an auto body shop in West Warwick.

The operator of the vehicle, James Pinel, 58, of West Warwick, was arrested and charged with one count of Duty to Stop, Accident Resulting in Personal Injury or Death.

Pinel was arraigned in a special session of District Court and released on $2000 surety. He is scheduled to appear in 3rd District Court on March 6th.

Warwick Police said Amaral remains at Rhode Island Hospital in stable condition.

