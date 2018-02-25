Providence Police searching for suspect after early morning hit- - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Providence Police searching for suspect after early morning hit-and-run

Posted: Updated:

By News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Police are working to identify a suspect in a hit-and-run accident early Sunday morning.

Providence Police told ABC6 that a 22-year-old woman was struck while crossing Broad Street near the intersection of Parkview Avenue around 2:45 a.m. Sunday. 

The suspect vehicle was described as a black four-door sedan traveling northbound into Providence. 

The victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time. 

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Providence Police at (401) 272-3121.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.