Providence Police searching for suspect after early morning hit-and-run

By News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Police are working to identify a suspect in a hit-and-run accident early Sunday morning.

Providence Police told ABC6 that a 22-year-old woman was struck while crossing Broad Street near the intersection of Parkview Avenue around 2:45 a.m. Sunday.

The suspect vehicle was described as a black four-door sedan traveling northbound into Providence.

The victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Providence Police at (401) 272-3121.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018