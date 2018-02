Mount Pleasant outlasted defending Division I champion Bishop Hendricken 78-76 in overtime in a thrilling Division I championship game.



The Hawks' Bobby Fiorito made three clutch free throws to tie the game at 69 and force overtime.

In the extra frame, the Kilties' Manny Roman's layup gave Mount Pleasant a 78-76 lead with five seconds left. Hendricken had a chance to tie the game, but a layup didn't fall.