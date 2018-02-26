Two arrested for stealing chickens in Seekonk

By: Anthony Vega

Email: avega@abc6.com

Twitter: @avegaABC6

SEEKONK, Mass. (WLNE) — A man and a woman were arrested over the weekend after police say they stole several chickens from a local farm.

According to Seekonk police, an officer noticed a suspicious car near a local farm at approximately 1:00 a.m. Sunday.

The officer found several chicken feathers scattered throughout the vehicle, and a backpack in the rear seat that appeared to be moving on its own with no explanation.

Police say a feather poked through the opening of the backpack and eventually a whole chicken wing.

The officer on patrol freed seven chickens from the backpack.

Police arrested the two unnamed suspects and charged them with larceny and animal cruelty.

The seven chickens were unharmed and returned to their owner.

©WLNE-TV/ ABC6 2018