Police identify woman fatally stabbed in public library - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Police identify woman fatally stabbed in public library

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

WINCHESTER, Mass. (AP) — Police have identified the woman who was fatally stabbed at a public library near Boston.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan says 22-year-old Deane Stryker, of Winchester, was sitting at a table at Winchester Public Library Saturday afternoon when a 23-year-old man stabbed her from behind multiple times with a 10-inch hunting knife.

Ryan says Stryker suffered several slash and stab wounds to her head and upper torso. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Several people tried to help her, including a 77-year-old man who was also stabbed. Ryan says the man is expected to survive.

The suspect, identified as Jeffrey Yao, has been charged with murder and armed assault with intent to murder. He is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

©WLNE-TV/ ABC6 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.