Students Return to Edgewood Highland School

By: Kainani Stevens

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE)----It’s back to school, again, for students at Cranston’s Edgewood Highland Elementary School. Many of the children sprinting back into their classrooms Monday morning after being displaced for nearly two months.

On January 3rd a burst water main flooded the building on Pawtuxet Ave with over four feet of water and destroyed several classrooms. The students had to be evacuated and then relocated to the nearby Norwood School for several weeks.

Several classrooms were destroyed and the entire building had to be professionally cleaned and sanitized.

After that ordeal students and teachers are relieved to be back in their building.