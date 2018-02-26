Oscar Countdown: Catching up with Tom DeNucci

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Production on what could be Cranston Director Tom DeNucci biggest film yet will begin in a matter of weeks.

"Right now for me it's Vault, Vault, Vault 24/7,” said DeNucci.“We start shooting March 20th which means really from now until then it's go, go, go and we're doing everything we can to make the best film we can."

Vault is based on the multi- million dollar heist of a secret Mafia bank in Providence back in 1975. The film will be shot right here in Rhode Island starring Theo Rossi and Clive Standen.

While most filming locations are being kept under wraps, DeNucci would share one specific location that will be featured in the film.

"One of the locations is right here, 100 Westminster Street right in the heart of downtown Providence, so we're excited about that,” said DeNucci.

ABC 6 News caught up with DeNucci on Westminster street over the weekend while he held a so-called "junk drive" looking for period pieces from the 70's to use in the film.

"Everything has got to be from the period, so we are reaching out to the community and seeing if some people want to make their spare junk famous,” said DeNucci.

DeNucci has done a lot of work right here in the Ocean State, including the filming of a very different film called the Santa Files AKA Saving Christmas last year.

He says working here has a whole slew of advantages.

"It's nice because I live in Cranston, which means if I'm making a movie in Rhode Island anything 20 minutes away so my drive to work is always very short,” said DeNucci. "It's always great to make a film in Rhode Island because people just are all about it and they get so excited."

