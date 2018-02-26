City of Providence to add 6 new Portable Camera Units - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

City of Providence to add 6 new Portable Camera Units



By: Anthony Vega

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence city officials announced Monday that they will be adding six more “Portable Camera Unit” speed cameras throughout the city.

According to a media release sent by Providence police, the cameras will be stationed throughout school zones starting March 5th to provide increased public safety measures for both pedestrians and drivers.

PCU’s will be added to the following locations:

  • Arlington Avenue from Freeman Parkway to Humboldt Avenue
  • Laurel Hill Avenue from Plainfield Street to Hartford Avenue
  • Elmgrove Avenue from Laurel Avenue to Rochambeau Avenue
  • Blackstone Boulevard/Butler Avenue from President Avenue to South Angell Street
  • Chalkstone Avenue from Lisbon Street to Smith Street
  • Douglas Avenue from Douglas Avenue to Veazie Street

At the moment, there are five PCU’s on the following streets:

  • Mount Pleasant Avenue at Mount Pleasant High School
  • Thurbers Avenue from Eddy Street to Prairie Avenue
  • Charles Street from Silver Spring Street to Branch Avenue
  • Daniel Avenue from Harlam Street to Ethan Street
  • Peace Street from Elmwood Avenue to Bucklin Street

Police say the proper signage will be placed at the new locations before the cameras are operational.

Anyone who drives ten or more miles over the speed limit will automatically be issued a $95 ticket.

