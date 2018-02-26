North Attleboro man arrested for part in Rt. 93 biker incident

By: News Staff

BOSTON, M.A. (WLNE) — A North Attleboro man is among the seven bikers arrested this weekend for recklessly driving their motorcycles and ATV’s along Route 93.

Shane Fein, 21, of North Attleboro was part of the group that was spotted riding recklessly on the highway Saturday night.

When state police found the group of 25 to 35 people, one of the bikers drove his bike towards a trooper and a Boston police officer.

That led the officer shooting him in the foot.

Fein is facing charges of failure to stop, negligent operation, disorderly conduct, marked lanes violation, driving an unregistered motor vehicle, driving an uninsured motor vehicle, unlicensed operation, wrong way violation on a state highway, and careless operation in a tunnel.

The following individuals were also arrested, and charged with the following:

Aderito Monteiro, 28, of Randolph:

Negligent operation.

Failure to stop for police.

Disorderly conduct.

Marked lanes violation.

Driving an unregistered ATV.

Driving an uninsured ATV.

According to Massachusetts State Police, Monteiro allegedly drove towards the State trooper and suffered a minor injury to the foot.

Christopher Cabassa, 31, of Lawrence:

Failure to stop for police.

Negligent operation.

Disorderly conduct.

Wrong way violation on a state highway.

Marked lanes violation.

Unlicensed operation.

No inspection sticker.

Resisting arrest.

Careless operation in a tunnel.

William Suliveras, 29, of Methuen:

Failure to stop for police.

Negligent operation.

Disorderly conduct.

Wrong way violation on a state highway.

Marked lanes violation.

Resisting arrest.

Careless operation in a tunnel.

Gustavo Arceno-Rosa, 22, of Saugus:

Failure to stop for police.

Negligent operation.

Disorderly conduct.

Marked lanes violation.

Driving an unregistered motor vehicle.

Wrong way violation on a state highway.

Careless operation in a tunnel.

Josue Hidalgo, 23, of Worcester:

Disorderly conduct.

Resisting arrest.

Conduct endangering a person or property.

Edgar Dossantos Jr., 30, of Quincy:

Failure to stop for police.

Reckless operation.

Disorderly conduct.

Resisting arrest.

“The group’s dangerous operation of their vehicles jeopardized the safety of members of the public and responding police officers. Numerous 911 calls were received throughout the day Saturday by citizens reporting the riders’ erratic, negligent, and reckless operation,” said Massachusetts State Police.

No further information is available at this time.

