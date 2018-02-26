Suspected drug lab in Seekonk under investigation

By: News Staff

SEEKONK, M.A. (WLNE) — An investigation into a suspicious person near a County Street home led police to a suspected drug lab.

Police responded to the home around 7:45 a.m. Monday morning after reports came in of a person trying to climb through the window.

“Officers did not find the suspicious person, but did find an open window to an apartment. On the chance a person had illegally entered the apartment, a police canine was deployed through the window. The canine did not locate anybody in the apartment,” said Seekonk Police in a press release.

When the officer went to retrieve the canine, materials used to process marijuana were seen inside the home.

“Due to the potential hazard of materials used to process marijuana, Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) Agents were consulted,” said the release.

To be safe, officials closed part of County Street while crews from Seekonk, East Providence and the DEA worked.

That suspicious person has not been found.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

Seekonk Police told ABC6 News County Street was reopened around 5:25 p.m.

