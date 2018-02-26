Raimondo signs exec. order on "red flag" policy after Florida shooting

By John Krinjak

Email: jkrinjak@abc6.com

Twitter: @johnkrinjakABC6

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) -- In the wake of the Florida school shooting, Gov. Gina Raimondo is taking action on gun control in Rhode Island.

Monday afternoon she signed an executive order establishing a "red flag" policy.

On Friday House Speaker Nick Mattiello introduced a bill to keep guns out of the hands of people considered dangerous, but Raimondo's order would put an early version of this policy into effect right away.

Raimondo was joined by police chiefs from across Rhode Island, as well as parents and students, as she signed the order at Warwick City Hall.

The new policy will direct police to use whatever legal means are available to take guns away from people who are deemed dangerous, based on tips from the public.

The order also launches a public information campaign to get the word out about what signs to look out for in people who could pose a threat.

Raimondo says the move was actually prompted by a conversation with her 13-year-old daughter following the Florida school shooting.

"I think there's incidences for every police agency, and some of us have been exposed to a lot of individuals that really need some help and guidance, and I really think this red flag system will work very well. There's a lot of people out there who need help," said Col. Ann Assumpico, Rhode Island State Police Superintendent.

"The executive order is kind of a precursor to legislation. This is policy. So essentially what I've said is I need to do everything within my authority to keep Rhode Islanders safe. That's what this is about. I want to use the full limit of my authority as governor to do whatever I can to keep Rhode Islanders safe. But it's not a substitute for legislative action. We still need the legislature to pass the law," said Raimondo.

That "red flag" bill will continue to work its way through the General Assembly. If passed, that would actually give judges authority to take guns away from people, based on the findings of law enforcement.

Monday's executive order creates a new gun safety working group to support Rhode Island's role in the newly-formed coalition with Connecticut, New York and New Jersey to fight for gun reform.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018