Easton PD seek missing man, last seen over a week ago

Courtesy of the Easton Police Department

EASTON, M.A. (WLNE) — Easton Police are asking for help tracking down a man who was reported missing last week.

According to police Gregory Glavin was last seen leaving a friend's house in North Attleboro on February 17th.

He left on a moped, and was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, blue jeans and work boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Easton Police at: (508) 230-3322.

