By Nick Coit

With the program's first ever Atlantic 10 regular season title locked up, URI looks to finish the regular season strong. The Rams moving up to #17 in the AP's Top 25 poll Monday & sophomore guard Jeff Dowtin was named Atlantic 10 Co-Player of the Week. Rhode Island will host Saint Joseph's Tuesday night at the Ryan Center at 7:00 p.m. for Senior Night.