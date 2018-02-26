Taunton High School student threatens to shoot up school

By: Rachael Perry

Email: rperry@abc6.com

Twitter: @RachaelABC6

TAUNTON, M.A. (WLNE) — A Taunton High School student was arrested on Monday for threatening to shoot up the school with an AR-15.

Kane Jefferson, 18, was arrested when he tried to enter the school around 10:46 a.m.

“Our School Resource Officers were notified by the Administration of Taunton High School that a student that had not been at school for the better part of the school year had intended to return to school Monday,” said Taunton Police in a press release.

Jefferson, who was said to have had previous disciplinary issues, was uncooperative with officers when they greeted him at the entrance to the school.

“An attempt by our officers to speak with Jefferson was met by him making threats to murder them,” the press release read. “Mr. Jefferson was escorted to the security office. It was then that he threatened to disarm them, kill them, then return with an AR-15 and shoot up the school.”

Officers decided to arrest Jefferson. During the arrest there was a brief struggle, and he was ultimately handcuffed when officers got him on the ground.

No weapons were found on Jefferson during the struggle and arrest.

Jefferson was charged with:

Terroristic Threatening.

Disturbing a School Assembly.

Threats to Murder. (2 counts)

Resisting Arrest.

Disorderly Conduct.

He was held without bail at an initial appearance on Monday.

Jefferson is expected back in court on Friday.

