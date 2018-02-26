Swansea armed robbery results in Rehoboth crash

By: Rachael Perry

SWANSEA/REHOBOTH, M.A. (WLNE) — An armed robbery in Swansea ended with a crash in Rehoboth early Monday evening.

Swansea Police got a call for the report of an armed robbery at the Santander Bank on G.A.R. Highway just before 5:00 p.m.

The suspect, later identified as 36-year-old Jason Nobles, of Lowell, reportedly entered the bank, displayed a black firearm, and demanded money before taking off in a silver Toyota Rav-4.

“A short time later the Rehoboth Police Department received a call stating that a silver Rav-4 had just driven across the Middlebrook Golf course,” police said.

Rehoboth Police pursued the vehicle further, watching it drive over a lawn to avoid officers, and subsequently crash into other police cruisers on Kelton Street.

“The suspect was removed from the vehicle at gunpoint and placed into custody by the pursuing officers,” police said. “The money from the robbery was still stuffed in the front of the suspects’ sweatshirt.”

When Swansea officers arrived on scene, it was determined that Nobles was the suspect wanted for the bank robbery.

Nobles was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with minor injuries. The two officers involved in the Kelton Street crash were transported to Sturdy Memorial Hospital as a precaution.

Swansea Police will be charging Nobles with:

Armed Robbery while masked.

Assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to rob. (2 counts)

Use of a vehicle during the commission of a felony.

Rehoboth Police will also be charging Nobles with:

Failure to stop for Police.

Operating to Endanger.

Operating after Revocation.

Destruction of property. (2 counts)

Multiple motor vehicle offenses.

The FBI and a Massachusetts Trooper of the Bank Robbery Task Force assisted in the investigation.

