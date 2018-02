By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE) — A crash that killed a 74-year-old woman is under investigation.

According to the West Greenwich Police Department, the woman was walking across Route 102 around 6:15 p.m., when she was struck.

She was rushed to the hospital where she later passed away.

No further information is available at this time.

©WLNE-TV/ABC6 2018