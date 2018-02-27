School bus involved in accident in Coventry

By: Anthony Vega
Email: avega@abc6.com
Twitter: @ABC6
COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — A bus carrying high school students was involved in an accident Tuesday morning in Coventry.
According to police, the accident happened on a four-way intersection on Route 102 at Harkney Hill Road just before 7:00 a.m. Tuesday.
A school bus, truck, and an SUV Ford Explorer were all involved in the accident and sustained front-end damage.
The school bus was carrying eight high school students.
All three drivers and the students were unharmed.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.
