School bus involved in accident in Coventry - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

School bus involved in accident in Coventry

Posted: Updated:

By: Anthony Vega

Email: avega@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — A bus carrying high school students was involved in an accident Tuesday morning in Coventry.

According to police, the accident happened on a four-way intersection on Route 102 at Harkney Hill Road just before 7:00 a.m. Tuesday.

A school bus, truck, and an SUV Ford Explorer were all involved in the accident and sustained front-end damage.

The school bus was carrying eight high school students.

All three drivers and the students were unharmed.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

©WLNE-TV/ ABC6 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.