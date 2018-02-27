School bus involved in accident in Coventry

By: Anthony Vega

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — A bus carrying high school students was involved in an accident Tuesday morning in Coventry.

According to police, the accident happened on a four-way intersection on Route 102 at Harkney Hill Road just before 7:00 a.m. Tuesday.

A school bus, truck, and an SUV Ford Explorer were all involved in the accident and sustained front-end damage.

Just learned a 3rd while was also involved— a SUV. All drivers including the bus driver are also OK. @ABC6 pic.twitter.com/YAf5gDXFE8 — Melissa Randall (@MRandallABC6) February 27, 2018

Truck vs School bus accident in #Coventry. 8 HS kids were on board. All are OK. @ABC6 pic.twitter.com/GW58p2vezU — Melissa Randall (@MRandallABC6) February 27, 2018

The school bus was carrying eight high school students.

All three drivers and the students were unharmed.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

