Local security experts say RI schools have room for improvement - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Local security experts say RI schools have room for improvement

Posted: Updated:

By: Rebecca Turco

Email: rturco@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – As students in Parkland, Florida mourn their murdered classmates and copycat threats strike Southern New England, some local districts are taking another look at their security.

"These schools were built in the ’40s and the ’50s and we didn't have these problems back then," said David Caruso, partner at Strategic Security Group.

He says some school officials have reached out recently to request a security assessment.

Caruso believes school administrators should look at security as an ever-changing, evolving process, to ward off would-be shooters looking to be an established system. "The system we have now, we need to continue to challenge it,” he said. “If we don't challenge it now, we're going to be in the status quo. And I think that's where we're at right now."

Caruso and co-owner David Randall recommend schools install surveillance cameras, since school resource officers can’t be everywhere at once.
Beyond other physical measures, they stress communication is key, so any “red flags” need to be reported not dismissed. "Be encouraging and facilitating from the student level up on how to identify these cues or indicators, and to build on that and then to report it," said Randall.

© WLNE-TV 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.