Local security experts say RI schools have room for improvement

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – As students in Parkland, Florida mourn their murdered classmates and copycat threats strike Southern New England, some local districts are taking another look at their security.

"These schools were built in the ’40s and the ’50s and we didn't have these problems back then," said David Caruso, partner at Strategic Security Group.

He says some school officials have reached out recently to request a security assessment.

Caruso believes school administrators should look at security as an ever-changing, evolving process, to ward off would-be shooters looking to be an established system. "The system we have now, we need to continue to challenge it,” he said. “If we don't challenge it now, we're going to be in the status quo. And I think that's where we're at right now."

Caruso and co-owner David Randall recommend schools install surveillance cameras, since school resource officers can’t be everywhere at once.

Beyond other physical measures, they stress communication is key, so any “red flags” need to be reported not dismissed. "Be encouraging and facilitating from the student level up on how to identify these cues or indicators, and to build on that and then to report it," said Randall.

