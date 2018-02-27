Candidates announces for Pawtucket special election

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Democrat Sandra Cano and Republic Nathan Luciano have been announced as candidates following the special election in Pawtucket Tuesday night.

Cano becomes the first Latina elected in the city of Pawtucket, and won with 869 votes, beating David Norton and Matthew Fecteau.

“We congratulate Sandra Cano on her decisive win today, and wish her continued success in the upcoming General Election. As a member of the city council, she has long proven her commitment to Pawtucket and working families,” said Rhode Island Democratic Party Chair Joseph M. McNamara.

The Pawtucket city councilwoman won Tuesday night. Richard Karsulavitch and Nathan Luciano were on the Republican side of the ballot. Luciano won with 77 votes.

The Senate seat has been vacant since the Jamie Doyle abruptly resigned in January.

The General Election is scheduled for April 3rd.

©WLNE-TV/ABC6 2018