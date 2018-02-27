RI legislators introduce gun bills amid rally calling for reform

By John Krinjak

Email: jkrinjak@abc6.com

Twitter: @johnkrinjakABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) -- Legislators introduced two gun reform bills at the Rhode Island State House Tuesday.

The first is an assault weapons ban--which would make military-style guns illegal in Rhode Island.

The second would ban the sale of all firearms to people under 21.

Outside the chamber, those calling for gun reforms made their voices heard loud Tuesday afternoon.

More than 100 people crowded their way into the rotunda, holding signs calling for legislators to pass that assault weapons ban.

Gov. Gina Raimondo was, joined by parents, students and others, who say the shooting in Parkland, Florida showed that enough is enough.

Those rallying Tuesday say passing what they call common sense gun reforms is long overdue.

The introduction of these latest bills comes a day after Raimondo signed an executive order instituting a so-called "red flag" policy, with the goal of taking guns away from people who are deemed dangerous.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018