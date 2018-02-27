Providence officials hold meeting on school security measures

By John Krinjak

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) -- In the wake of the Florida school shooting, officials in Providence held a special committee meeting Tuesday night to tackle concerns over school safety and security.

"Law enforcement is concerned, students are concerned, parents, administration, the school department, teachers-we're concerned for school security," said Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare.

Providence is already in the midst of a months-long process of assessing security measures at every school to determine what improvements could--or should--be made.

"Look, everything's on the table--overall physical security to our schools. Every principal in every school wants a resource officer. They are an important facet for schools, but we have to balance-it's an educational facility, not a police department or a prison," said Pare.

David Caruso of Strategic Security Group says it's important for schools in providence and beyond to look at security as an ever-changing process, to stay ahead of would-be shooters.

"The system we have now, we need to continue to challenge it. If we don't challenge it now, we're going to be in the status quo," said Caruso.

Superintendent Chris Maher says everyone plays a role in keeping schools safe.

"Our doors are secured, we have a video buzz in system, but we need parents to follow that system when we come to visit schools. We need to make sure people inside schools don't let intruders inside," said Maher.

Also crucial, keeping an eye on students and adults with a tendency toward violence.

"The more we can get that information and interact with that person to prevent what's happened that we've seen in other places, that's the key," said Pare.

